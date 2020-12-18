Malaika Arora Shares A Selfie Flaunting Her 'on Fleek' Eyeliner, Fans React; See Post Here

On December 18, 2020, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her eyeliner. She applied two coloured eyeliner- blue and black. She wore subtle make-up and beige coloured lipstick. Malaika further tagged her make-up artist Meghna Butani. She flaunted her faded smile while clicking her selfie.

Malaika Arora shares a selfie on her IG handle

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black coloured outfit. Malaika captioned her picture as, “On fleek”. As soon as the picture was posted, many of her fans were quick enough to like the picture and flooded the comments section with positivity. A fan called her ‘sexy’, while another one commented, “Very hot” with kissing emoticons. Several users called her ‘beautiful’, ‘gorgeous’, and ‘cute’.

This isn’t the first time that the Chaiyya Chaiyya star has given major beauty and fashion goals. A few days ago, she shared a stunning picture of herself. She can be seen seated on a turquoise coloured couch. She wore a white coloured top and paired it up with blue coloured palazzo pants. She wore minimal make-up and styled her hair in loose waves. She kept her hair loose.

In the caption, she wrote, “Ok fully focused today….” Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Looking beautiful”, while another one wrote, “Positive vibes” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another user commented, “Fabulous” with several red hearts.

In her another recent post, Malaika shared a picture where she can be seen doing the Vasisthasan pose. In her caption, she explained how to do the pose step by step.

She wrote, “Namaste Everyone! Let’s get the new week started with ‘#MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek’- Vasisthasana (Side Plank Pose) This pose is a miracle asana, which helps in both physical and psychological benefits. It stretches and strengthens the back, opening the chest, shoulders and throat. And it cultivates a feeling of universal love and acceptance”. She also asked her fans to share the pictures while doing the asana.

The actor is currently dating Ishqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor. She recently visited North India with Kareena Kapoor Khan to visit Arjun Kapoor. The couple also celebrated the Diwali festive together and spent some quality time together.

