Malaika Arora Looks Stunning In These Exquisite Gowns | See Pics

Malaika Arora is one of the most gorgeous looking ladies in Bollywood. She has always been making the news, be it for her relationship status or her great and bold fashion styles. Be it formal or traditional attire, the actor stuns in all. Here, we have compiled some of the best gown looks of Malaika Arora-

Also Read | Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan Are Rocking The Statement Sleeve Trend This Winter

Malaika Arora's best gown looks

Malaika Arora is seen wearing a mirror filled turtle neck half sleeves gown. She has tied her hair at the back in a ponytail. She has finished her look with diamond earrings and nude makeup.

Also Read | Malaika Arora And Nushrat Bharucha's Golden Game; Who Donned It Better?

Malaika is seen posing in a white shimmery turtle neck, half-sleeves gown. The gown has a small slit at the front. She has left her hair open and given them a messy look. She has worn large hoops and completed her look with bold makeup.

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Witty Comment About Beau Arjun Kapoor Has Fans In Splits; Read Here

Malaika Arora looks dolled up in this silver sequin deep neck full sleeves gown. The gown has a thigh-high slit. She has worn a green and silver neck-piece along with it and applied silver nail-paint. She has set her hair at the back and left them open. She has completed her look by wearing bold makeup.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Was Quizzed About His Marriage Plans With Malaika Arora, Here's His Answer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.