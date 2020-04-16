Kiara Advani And Kareena Kapoor Khan In Stunning Yellow Outfits

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani know how to slay looks with their impeccable sartorial choices. The duo co-starred in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz, which also featured Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in prominent roles. Besides their acting finesse, they are known for their unique style and fashion sense.

Recently, an online portal shared a photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani rocking similar bright yellow outfits. They donned off-shoulder attire and sported stylish sunglasses to complete their look. Therefore, we have shared the photo for you to check. Have a look.

Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani in yellow outfits

Kareena Kapoor's outfit

Kareena Kapoor, on one hand, has opted for a body-hugging yellow outfit. She has paired her top with similar shaded pants. She opted for minimal makeup with this outfit. For a rounded off look, Khan sported glares, tied her hair in a low ponytail with a middle partition and applied glossy yellow nail paint on her fingers.

Kiara Advani's outfit

Kiara Advani opted for a different styled jumpsuit. She kept her bouncy hair open with the off-shoulder attire. Moreover, Advani sported heels and a pair of Matrix sunglasses to complete her look. We have compiled some photos from her official Instagram page. Take a look.

Here are Kiara Advani’s photos in a yellow jumpsuit:

