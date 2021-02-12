Malaika Arora Lauds Bumble's Founder For Becoming The Youngest Self-made Woman Billionaire

Malaika Arora has several times been vocal about women's empowerment through her interviews and social media posts. This time as well, Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram story is dedicated to congratulating the success of Bumble's founder who became the youngest self-made woman billionaire.

Malaika Arora’s Instagram Story about congratulating Whitney Wolfe

Pic Credit: Malaika Arora Instagram.

It was announced on February 12th that Bumble’s founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, has become the youngest self-made female billionaire. Malaika Arora posted a story tagging the news on her Instagram. In the story, she wrote ‘Cheers to women’, indicating that the success of Bumble’s founder is a major feat not for her alone but for women all around the globe.

Bumble’s founder Whitney Wolfe become a billionaire

Bumble, a dating app, where women make the first move, was founded by Whitney Wolfe. As per a report on Today.com, the 31-year-old entrepreneur parted ways with Tinder after a vexing case of sexual harassment and went on to create her own dating app. After the shares of Bumble soared 67% in its trading debut, Bumble's founder and CEO, Whitney Wolfe, was declared the youngest self-made female billionaire.

Malaika Arora being vocal about women empowerment

On International Women's Day, Malaika Arora had spoken about women’s life choices and the importance of them finding their own happiness. Malaika Arora’s fans have always supported the actress’s idea and praised the actress in the comment section. So, it comes as no surprise to her followers when she uploaded a story applauding Whitney Wolfe on her success and achievement.

Malaika Arora’s photos on Instagram

Malaika Arora’s Instagram has always been very active as the actress shares snippets of her personal and professional life with her fans. Malaika Arora’s photos on Instagram range from her fashion photoshoots, family photos to her workout videos and snaps. Fans and celebrities alike comment and like Malaika Arora's Instagram as she shares snaps of her work life. Notable Bollywood personalities such as Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora can be seen in many of Malaika Arora's photos on her Instagram.

