Malaika Arora Hustling Hard All Day, Everyday; Fan Netizens Call Her 'Fitness Queen'

Malaika Arora is known for being one of the fittest people in the Hindi film industry. The dancing diva is also known for her killer dance moves. Her #Malaika'sMoveOfTheWeek on Instagram is loved by her fans and followers. In this, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl shows how to properly nail yoga asanas and the right posture for some exercises. She recently posted a picture on Instagram along with a message for her fans.

Malaika Arora's Instagram

Malaika Arora enjoys a massive following on Instagram. The actress has more than 12 million followers on her social media handle. She treats her fans with family photos, pics with her BFFs, photos related to fitness and lifestyle and of course her glam pictures. Malaika Arora's photos on Instagram leave the fans gushing about how fit and beautiful she is. She recently posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "Daily hustle .....Get healthy, get strong both mind n body." In the picture, Malaika is mask clad donning athleisure wear. Check out the picture below:

As soon as the picture was posted, her followers and fans started praising her for her fitness and healthy lifestyle with heart and fire emojis. The fans commented about how Malaika is an inspiration to all fitness enthusiasts. One user also called her "Fitness Queen." Check out the comments below;

Malaika Arora's Gym Look

Malaika was last seen as a Judge in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer along with Terence Lewis and Kiron Kher. The fans loved seeing Malaika's dance performances in the reality show. However, this is not the first time the actress has been a judge for a reality show. The actress has previously judged reality shows including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model and MTV Super Model of the Year.

Malaika is known for slaying the gym look. In fact, she is one of the first actors who started the gym look trend on Instagram. The actor is often snapped in stylish gym wear that is colour coordinated and impactful. Due to her Move of the Week series on Instagram, the fans are delighted that they get to see more of Malaika's attire for the gym. Here are some more of Malaika Arora's gym look photos:

