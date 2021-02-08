Malaika Arora unhappy over crowd at Bandstand amid pandemic; asks, 'COVID or no COVID'

A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, things have improved globally with the reduction in the number of cases and vaccination process getting underway. However, the coronavirus is still very much present, and the lack of adherence to the guidelines could prove costly. Amid the 'unlocking' of public places, a person who has battled the disease, Malaika Arora recently expressed her displeasure about the crowding in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora on crowd at Bandstand

Malaika Arora was unhappy as she witnessed the crowd gathering at the Bandstand promenade in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Sharing a photo on her Instagram stories, she captioned it, ‘COVID or no COVID?’

Numerous other stars of the film industry have regularly raised their objection on the violation of COVID-19 norms by citizens, especially over the lack of social distancing at public places or not wearing face masks or wearing it incorrectly.

Malaika Arora’s COVID-19 recovery

Malaika Arora was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September. She had undergone home quarantine as she did not face any symptoms. At that time, she had written, "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine,"

The Munni Badnaam Hui star added, "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request you all to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support.”

On September 20, she announced that she had recovered from the virus. He conveyed her gratitude to the doctors and well-wishers for overcoming the disease with 'minimum pain and discomfort.'

Her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was also COVID-19 positive before and he too healed with home quarantine.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Malaika had featured as one of the judges on the reality show India’s Best Dancer. She is also involved with a yoga training venture, and regularly shares posts on it.

