Malaika Arora's Picture In Pink Metallic Dress Will Leave You Smitten

Malaika Arora is known in Bollywood for her unique and bold fashion choices. The actor is currently a part of the judging panel for the show Supermodel of The Year giving her fans major fashion goals with her choice of outfits. Malaika Arora has been quite active on her social media updating her fans about all the stunning looks she had pulled off at different photoshoots, shows, and events. Recently, the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous when she pulled off a pink metallic gown.

Malaika donned a metallic pink zipper dress with layered detailing and padded shoulders. The actor's dress was complemented with deep V-neck that made her neckline look more beautiful. She completed her look with silver pumps and statement rings.

The star left her perfectly blow-dried and curled locks open with the attire and styled them in middle-parting. As for her glam, she went for mauve lips, perfectly-done brows, highlighted cheeks, dewy make-up, dramatic lashes, kohled eyes, and shimmery pink eye shadow.

About the actor

Malaika Arora made her debut as a film producer in 2008, with former husband Arbaaz Khan. Together they founded Arbaaz Khan Productions, which has created the Dabangg film series. As an actor, Arora has starred in main roles in films Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).

As a dancer, she is acclaimed for her performances in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998), Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha (1998), Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005), and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). She is currently in the judges' panel of the reality show Supermodel of the Year 2019.

Image Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

