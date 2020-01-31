The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Malaika Arora's Picture In Pink Metallic Dress Will Leave You Smitten

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora pulled off an adorable pink outfit for a photoshoot. The Bollywood diva gave major fashion goals with her unique choice of dressing.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is known in Bollywood for her unique and bold fashion choices. The actor is currently a part of the judging panel for the show Supermodel of The Year giving her fans major fashion goals with her choice of outfits. Malaika Arora has been quite active on her social media updating her fans about all the stunning looks she had pulled off at different photoshoots, shows, and events. Recently, the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous when she pulled off a pink metallic gown.

Malaika donned a metallic pink zipper dress with layered detailing and padded shoulders. The actor's dress was complemented with deep V-neck that made her neckline look more beautiful. She completed her look with silver pumps and statement rings.

The star left her perfectly blow-dried and curled locks open with the attire and styled them in middle-parting. As for her glam, she went for mauve lips, perfectly-done brows, highlighted cheeks, dewy make-up, dramatic lashes, kohled eyes, and shimmery pink eye shadow.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Also Read| Malaika Arora leaves fans in awe with her silver thigh-high slit gown, see pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Also Read| Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora: When the sisters gave us major fashion goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

About the actor

Malaika Arora made her debut as a film producer in 2008, with former husband Arbaaz Khan. Together they founded Arbaaz Khan Productions, which has created the Dabangg film series. As an actor, Arora has starred in main roles in films Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).

Also Read| 'Supermodel Of The Year' judges Malaika Arora and Milind Soman get nostalgic on the show

As a dancer, she is acclaimed for her performances in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998), Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha (1998), Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005), and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). She is currently in the judges' panel of the reality show Supermodel of the Year 2019.

Also Read| Malaika Arora biography and all you need know about the "Supermodel of the Year' judge

Image Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SONIA GANDHI STAGES PROTEST
KISHOR: ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEB 11
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
WORLD'S LARGEST TETRAPOD ROBOT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA