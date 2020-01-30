Malaika Arora Leaves Fans In Awe With Her Silver Thigh-high Slit Gown, See Pic

Malaika Arora has been a Bollywood diva known for her unique and bold fashion choices. The actor who is currently a part of the judging panel for the show Supermodel of The Year has always given her fans major fashion goals with her stunning outfits. Be it co-ords, leather attires or an ethnic ensemble, Malaika never misses a chance to impress her fans with her fashion choices. Recently, the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous when she pulled off a silver holographic gown.

Malaika Arora donned a lustrous silver gown for a photoshoot. It was a one-shoulder dress complemented with an open back detailing and thigh-high slit. The cinch at the waist of her dress accentuated her waist and balanced her whole look. She completed her look with metallic silver stilettos.

For her glam, she toned down the look with minimal makeup with light smokey eyes and nude lips. She accessorised her look with studded silver earrings. The actor also went for a low ponytail.

About the actor

Malaika Arora made her debut as a film producer in 2008, with former husband Arbaaz Khan. Together they founded Arbaaz Khan Productions, which has created the Dabangg film series. As an actor, Arora has starred in films like Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).

As a dancer, she is acclaimed for her performances in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998), Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha (1998), Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005), and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). She is currently in the judges' panel of the reality show Supermodel of the Year 2019.

Image Courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram

