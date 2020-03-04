Malaika Arora Looks Absolutely Stunning In These Headgears; Take A Look

Malaika Arora is a true blue fashionista. The Supermodel of the Year judge has already set a benchmark with her outfits in the past. From stunning gowns to sizzling sarees, the actor definitely knows how to slay in all outfits. Here are some of Malaika Arora's pictures wherein she is seen donning different headgears looking stylish and classy.

Malaika Arora slays in these different headgears

Turban

Malaika Arora recently posted a picture in a bright yellow Indo-western outfit where she was seen wearing a turban. Malaika looked absolutely stunning in the picture. The picture was taken in the majestic city of Jaisalmer and Malaika looked mesmerised by the place.

Hats

Last year, Malaika Arora visited the Maldives for a quick vacation. She shared a series of pictures from her vacation. In these pictures she can be seen in a beach outfit and a hat. She looked absolutely stunning in the pictures as she enjoyed soaking in the sun.

Scarf

In the picture Malaika Arora shared on her Instagram account, she was seen relaxing and enjoying her Sunday. She wore a scarf as a headgear and paired the look with glasses. Although she did not share a picture of her entire outfit, she accessorised the outfit with simple jewellery and Ray Ban shades. Her blue coloured printed headgear that she tied around her head, completed her look.

