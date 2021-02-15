After A Lovely Valentine's Day, Malaika Arora Shares Tips On Self-love

After enjoying a cosy Valentine’s Day dinner with beau Arjun Kapoor, actor Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Monday, February 15, 2021, to share some tips on self-love. Malaika recently shared a yoga pose with her fans and followers on where urges them to practice Navasana (Boat Pose). The actor also penned a note revealing details about the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika Arora went on to share a picture where she can be seen acing the Navasana (Boat Pose). In the picture, the actor can be seen performing the pose with concentration and dedication. She can be seen donning a light blue coloured sports bra and black leggings.

Along with the picture, the actor went on to pen a caption revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Let’s begin this week with a move that will help you connect with yourself. Self-love starts when you decide to give your mind and body the care it deserves”. She added, “So let's get moving with this week's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek - Navasana(Boat Pose)”. Talking about the pose, she wrote, “This pose helps you improve confidence while building willpower, determination and self-control. It is very effective in strengthening the abdominal and core muscles. It also works the deep hip flexors and helps improve balance”. The actor also wrote a step-by-step note on how to ace this pose. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora Enjoy Cozy Candle-light Dinner On Valentine's Day; See Pics

Malaika's move of the week

Malaika Arora is known for sharing her "move of the week" on Instagram every Monday. She often goes on to share pictures, videos, and much more encouraging fans to live a fit and healthy life. Earlier to this post, the actor shared how to ace the Utthita Vasisthasana Pose which is commonly known as the Side Plank. In her caption, the actor describes the asana or pose in brief and then the steps on how to do it.

Malaika then mentions how this asana will give a good start to the month and then share its name. She wrote, "The first day of the month had to be a good start with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. So get your mats out and start with the Utthita Vasisthasana Pose, also called the Side Plank". Take a look.

Also read | Malaika Arora Shows How To Nail The 'Side Plank' As She Shares #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek

Also read | Arjun Kapoor To Extend Support To 100 Cancer Couples This Valentine's Day

Also read | Priyanka Chopra's Book Launch, Arjun Kapoor's Pledge - Here're Top Insta Posts Of The Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.