Malaika Arora's Love For Her Pet Dog 'Casper' Is Evident From These Pics

Popular Bollywood personality Malaika Arora, who was last seen in an item song in Pataakha, has been always praised for her several public appearances and splendid and up to the mark red carpet looks. The Bollywood actor has succeeded in updating the fashion industry with her strong fashion statement. Malaika Arora has a great fashion sense and always makes sure to turn heads with her stunning pictures on her social media page.

Malaika Arora is an active social media user and always keeps on updating her Instagram, which proves her passion for fashion. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl, who always looks younger and hotter with age, loves to spend her time with her pet dog, ‘Casper’ as is evident from her Insta handle. Here are some of her best pictures and captions that shows her love for her dog, Casper.

Malaika Arora's cutesy pics with her pet dog Caper

Malaika Arora posted this picture with her dog, Casper during the quarantine time. She said she is spending super exciting time with her pet amidst lockdown-

#unconditionallove❤️ #stayhome #neveralone #quarantinelove

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora sitting on her window and having a good time with Casper during this coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. She captioned the picture saying,

Love in the time of corona #covıd19 #selfquarantine #caspernme..... stay safe everyone😷... thank u my Arhaan for the pic

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

This is really a cute picture of Malaika with her cute pet Casper-

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

In this picture, Casper is looking at Malaika Arora and she is loving the moment. She expressed her feeling saying,

Always watching over me my #casper♥️ #mymainman#knightinfurryarmour 📸 #arhaankhan♥️

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora loves her dog very and it is evident from her caption,

Pure unadulterated puppy love ♥️... #morningswithcasper#dogwhisperer 📸 #arhaankhan

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

Just have a look at this adorable picture of Malaika Arora with her two loves, Casper and Arhaan. She captioned the picture saying,

All mine ...... my loves ...... my babies ♥️♥️♥️ #casper#arhaan ( pic courtesy @aditigovitrikar )

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora flaunting her goofy side with her favourite Casper in this picture. She captioned the cute picture saying,

“Look into my 👀” says casper ... “and may the force be with u”🤣🤣🤣#crazyeyes #casperhaspowers#doglover♥️

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

This picture is proof that Casper brings happiness in Malaika Arora life, and even she says that,

Casper my baby u bring so much joy n happiness in our lives ❤️️ pic credit @iamarhaankhan ❤️️

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

