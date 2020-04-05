Malaika Arora's Love For Her Pet Dog 'Casper' Is Evident From These Pics

Popular Bollywood personality Malaika Arora, who was last seen in an item song in Pataakha, has been always praised for her several public appearances and splendid and up to the mark red carpet looks. The Bollywood actor has succeeded in updating the fashion industry with her strong fashion statement. Malaika Arora has a great fashion sense and always makes sure to turn heads with her stunning pictures on her social media page.
Malaika Arora is an active social media user and always keeps on updating her Instagram, which proves her passion for fashion. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl, who always looks younger and hotter with age, loves to spend her time with her pet dog, ‘Casper’ as is evident from her Insta handle. Here are some of her best pictures and captions that shows her love for her dog, Casper.
#unconditionallove❤️ #stayhome #neveralone #quarantinelove
Love in the time of corona #covıd19 #selfquarantine #caspernme..... stay safe everyone😷... thank u my Arhaan for the pic
Always watching over me my #casper♥️ #mymainman#knightinfurryarmour 📸 #arhaankhan♥️
Pure unadulterated puppy love ♥️... #morningswithcasper#dogwhisperer 📸 #arhaankhan
All mine ...... my loves ...... my babies ♥️♥️♥️ #casper#arhaan ( pic courtesy @aditigovitrikar )
“Look into my 👀” says casper ... “and may the force be with u”🤣🤣🤣#crazyeyes #casperhaspowers#doglover♥️
Casper my baby u bring so much joy n happiness in our lives ❤️️ pic credit @iamarhaankhan ❤️️
