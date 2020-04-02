Malaika Arora Seems To Enjoy All Perks Of Staying Home As She Shares Her Lockdown Routine

The celebrity fraternity, while abiding by the rules of the Coronavirus lockdown, is making sure that they keep their fans entertained by their social media presence. From flaunting their cooking skills on social media to entertaining them with live sessions, Bollywood celebrities are quite actively connecting with their fans. Recently, Malaika Arora Khan decided to share her COVID-19 lockdown routine with her fans and it’s all about the perks of staying at home.

Malaika Arora shared a series of pictures and boomerangs on her Instagram giving a glimpse of what her workout routine looks like. The actor’s first picture was a boomerang where she is seen resting on her couch. The rest two were all about her flaunting her cooking and fitness skills on a video call. The rest of the two pictures depict how relaxed Malaika Arora’s quarantine life has been as she clicks a no-makeup selfie and cuddles with her dog in the balcony. While talking about her COVID-19 lockdown routine in the caption, Malaika Arora wrote, “Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat .... all the perks of staying at home....”

The photos on Malaika Arora's Instagram make it quite evident that the actor has been enjoying all the perks of staying at home. From cooking delicious food, cuddling with her pet to spending time with her girlfriends on a video call, Malaika Arora has been enjoying it all. Malaika Arora has not only making time for all this but making sure to spend time with her son. She also shared an adorable picture with him in the recent past.

