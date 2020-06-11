Malaika Arora Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Aced The Monochrome Outfit Like A Pro?

Bollywood celebrities are known to set fashion trends and effortlessly pull off every look possible. Whether it's the bossy look or the chic style, Bollywood divas seldom fail to ace the look desired. Bollywood divas Kangana Ranaut and Malaika Arora opted for a similar-looking monochrome outfit while setting some fashion goals. Here’s taking a look at Malaika Arora and Kangana Ranaut’s similar-looking outfit that fans can take cues from.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who is known for elegant beauty, sported a monochrome outfit that looked completely exquisite on her. The outfit consisted of a black top along with a high waist white skirt with a thigh-high slit. The actor completed the look with a statement ring, monochrome heels with a butterfly design. Malaika also opted for a messy bun hairdo, well-done brows, dark eyeshadow, and baby pink lips. Check out her stunning picture below.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, aced the similar-looking monochrome outfit. The actor sported a quirky blacktop and a flare pleated white shirt with a thigh-high slit. The actor completed the look with statement earrings and black boots. Kangana Ranaut also opted for messy bun hairdo, dreamy eyes, blush pink highlighter, and bold lips. Check out Kangana’s classy outfit here.

Kangana Ranaut and Malaika Arora have a strong fashion game. Right from their public appearances, the airport looks to their casual outings, the divas know how to carry their outfits with utmost grace. Looking at the likes and positive comments on their respective posts, one can be sure that fans and fashionistas simply love their ensembles.

On the professional front

Malaika Arora was last seen judging the Supermodel of the Year reality show. She is spending time in her Mumbai flat as she is seen sharing several posts on how she spends her day during the lockdown. The diva seems to be indulging in cooking, workouts and reading according to her social media updates.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Panga, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The actor has many films in her kitty and will begin filming once the lockdown is lifted. She is currently spending her time with her loved ones due to the lockdown.

