Malaika Arora’s Most Stunning Formal Outfits You Must Check Out

Malaika Arora, apart from her work in films, is widely noted for her unique sartorial choices and style. She is also very active on social media and often posts pictures in many unique outfits. Here are some of the best formal outfits worn by Malaika Arora. Read on to know more-

Malaika Arora’s formal outfits to take inspiration from

Malaika Arora is seen posing in a two-piece set. She has worn a shimmery purple colour deep V-neck blazer and bell-bottomed pant set. She has worn long diamond earrings and has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition and letting them flow naturally. Malaika Arora has applied white nail paint and nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Kiara Advani And Malaika Arora Show The Perfect Way To Style Their High-slit Gowns

Malaika Arora is seen wearing a white shirt, buttoned up to the collar, tucked inside a high-waist black colour leather harem pants. She has worn a big black colour bow around her neck and is seen wearing an over-sized golden colour blazer on top of her outfit. She has worn black heels and has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition and letting them flow naturally. Malaika Arora has applied white nail paint and nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Or Alia Bhatt: Who Wore The High-slit Silver Sequinned Gown Better?

Malaika Arora is seen posing in a baby blue colour two-piece pant set. She has worn a crop top with a blazer and high-waist pants. Malaika has worn shimmery silver colour heels and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition and let them glow naturally, giving it a messy look. Malaika Arora has worn silver earrings and has applied nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Or Deepika Padukone: Who Aced The Black And Gold Lehenga Better?

Malaika Arora is wearing a black sleeveless top, tucked inside a baby blue colour high-waist three-fourth length skirt, with a thigh-high slit. She has worn black and white colour heels and tied her wavy hair in a messy bun. Malaika Arora has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Malaika Arora’s Unforgettable Pictures From Her Old Modeling Days

Here, Malaika Arora is wearing a two-piece set. She has worn a neon yellow colour deep V-neck blazer and bell-bottomed pant set. She has worn long earrings and has tied her straight hair in a tight ponytail at the back of her head and letting them flow naturally. She has applied blue nail paint and has worn pink colour heels. Arora has applied nude shade makeup.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.