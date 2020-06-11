Malaika Arora's Outfits To Take Cues From For Your Brunch Looks; See Pictures

Malaika Arora never fails to keep her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Her trendy outfits never fail to make headlines. Malaika Arora’s smouldering look and bold statements are hailed by fans. The fashionista has always surprised the fashion police with her stupendous sartorial choices. Here is a collection of the actor’s trendy attires that are apt for brunch.

White Dress

Malaika Arora can be seen donning a white lacy dress. The picture appears to be clicked at one of her official meetings. The body-hugging dress is accessorised with red statements heels and a black statement purse. The short dress look is rounded off with minimalistic makeup. Hair tied in a neat bun completes this look.

Yellow Dress

This yellow Dress of Malaika Arora is apt for a brunch outfit as it is simple and elegant yet comfortable. The off-shoulder dress has a bow wrapped around her waist along with a thigh-high slit. Wavy hair left open and nude makeup rounded off her look. This comfy outfit can also be worn for diners and other casual outings.

Blue Dress

Here, Malaika Arora can be seen donning a gorgeous sky blue dress. The blue dress fits her bodice and flows down till her knees. Featuring exaggerated bell sleeves, Malaika has a ribbon wrapped around her waist like a belt. She accessorised her look with a white statement heels and humungous hoops. Hair tied in a ponytail with strands left loose to caress her cheeks and bold lips complete this look of Malaika Arora.

Skirt and Top

Malaika Arora has donned a full-sleeves plain white top in this picture. The top is paired with a blue polka dot skirt. Malaika's top features cut detailing that runs through her sleeves. Accessorised with a chain which is wrapped around her waist, her makeup is rounded off with highlighted eyes and pink lips. Hair left open completes this look of Malaika.

White dress with a fur stole

This look of Malaika Arora is apt for brunch; the fashionista can be seen wearing a plain white dress with a fur stole places on her shoulder. A black belt is wrapped around her waist. She opted for furry thigh-high boots and a statement purse to accessorise her look. Hair tied in a messy bun completes her look.

