Malaika Arora Or Diana Penty: Who Pulled Off The Washed Denim Jacket And Wide Pants Look?

Although actor Diana Penty has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now, she manages to mark her presence in the fashion industry with her stylish outfits. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, is a fashion diva, always setting new trends. The two divas were spotted in matching outfits at the airport and managed to pull off the look in their best way possible. Here's a picture of both the divas in similar outfits, take a look at who pulled off the look better:

Malaika Arora or Diana Penty: Who pulled off the denim airport look?

Malaika Arora

Source: Nevanta media/Instagram

Malaika Arora's ocean blue washed denim jacket looked comfy and casual and paired it matching wide pants. Malaika Arora wore a white tube top and threw a jacket on her top. She wore a simple gold chain with her outfit and a pair of stylish sunglasses. Malaika Arora carried a red handbag to go with her outfit. She completed her outfit with a pair of white shoes. Malaika Arora used a tinted highlighter to highlight her cheeks and opted for a brick coloured lipstick to complete her look. Her hair was tied back in a simple low ponytail.

Diana Penty

Source: Nevanta media/Instagram

Diana Penty wore a siesta denim jacket and paired it with matching wide pants. She wore a white crop top beneath her jacket. Diana Penty too completed her outfit with a pair of white shoes. She carried a small red handbag along with her. Diana Penty opted for a simple hairstyle, parting her hair sideways and letting it down. For the makeup, she opted for a minimal look, with simple eye makeup and brown lipstick.

Malaika Arora's outfit was a bright blue one while the one Diana Penty wore, was a siesta one. Malaika Arora opted for a tube top to go with her outfit while Diana Penty chose to wear a crop top. Both the actors aced their looks, by styling it in their own ways. For the accessories, Malaika Arora wore a simple gold chain with a necklace while Diana Penty went for a no-accessories look.

