Malaika Arora Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Rocked The Classic Red Lehenga Like A Complete Stunner?

Just like Kavya Singh from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, every Indian girl possibly has a dream of donning a custom-made lehenga on their big day. However, for the leading ladies of Bollywood, wearing custom-made lehengas by some of the highly-eminent designers is no big deal. Be it attending a star-studded Diwali party or a grandeur wedding, Bollywood divas never miss out on an opportunity to show up in some exquisitely designed lehengas.

Highly-popular among the masses for their sartorial choices, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora had worn a similar yet quite different red lehengas that received a thumbs-up from the fashion police. Therefore, here's having a look at which fashionista rocked the classic red lehenga look better?

Also Read | Malaika Arora Or Kiara Advani - Who Styled The Red Lehenga Better?

Katrina Kaif

For one of the Diwali parties last year, the Chikni Chameli of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif opted for a classic red and golden lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi. With her fans obsessing over her ethnic ensemble, Kaif looked nothing less than stunning in her fiery red lehenga with exquisitely embroidered golden border comprising mirror work and a rare full-sleeves choli. The Bharat actor complemented her look with statement golden jhumkas and a red Bindi that summed up her accessories. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup with a nude undertone with smokey eyes and bold lips.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Or Katrina Kaif - Who Styled The Red Lehenga Better?

On the other hand, for one of her brand collaborations, Malaika Arora stunned in a red and golden lehenga for a photoshoot. While Kaif's lehenga was on the plainer side, Arora's lehenga had intricate floral work embroidered all over it with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline. She kept her overall look basic with blow-dried hair and minimal makeup with a nude undertone and no accessories.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Or Anushka Sharma: Who Sported Sheer Outfit Better?

On the work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat which released last year. Kaif will next be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which is a part of Shetty's Cop Universe. The film was slated to release on March 24, 2020, but the release date of the film has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, Malaika Arora was judging a television dance-reality show titled India's Best Dancer alongside co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. But, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shoot of the show has been halted until the situation comes under total control.

Also Read | Take Cues From Kiara Advani And Katrina Kaif To Style Your Lehenga Better; See Pics

(Image credit: Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.