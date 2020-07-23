'This Day That Year': Malaika Arora Shares Throwback Pic With Her 'girl Gang'

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora recently took to her social media handle to share a major throwback picture of her chilling with her girl gang. The actor and her sister Amrita Arora is known to be BFFs with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhatt, as they keep sharing several pictures on their social media handle with sweet captions.

In this picture, one can notice Malaika, Kareena, Amrita, Mallika all striking stunning poses. The girl gang seemed to be having a lot of fun in this pic. Kareena can be seen sporting a white top with rectangular reflectors and a high pony hairdo, Malaika can be seen donning a black outfit with a hexagon-shaped sunglasses along with a middle parting hairdo, Amrita is seen sporting a blue long sleeves top and completed the look with a hairband.

Along with the picture, Malaika went on to talk more about the picture. She wrote, This day that year… 2015…” She further wrote saying “Karisma Kapoor you click great pics”. Take a look at their photo below.

Seeing this post, Kareena, Amrita and Mallika went on to share the picture on their social media handle. They also went on to seize the picture with lots of adorable emojis and hearts.

Apart from this girl gang pic, they all often go on to share several throwback posts, glamorous posts, party pics and much more. Recently, Karisma shared a picture on her gram where they all can be seen posing in stunning avatars. They all can be seen sporting bold lips and are pouting. Along with this pic, Malaika wrote saying, “Bffs that pout together stay forever”. Amrita also replied, “Love you all so so much”. Check out the picture below.

On the work front

Malaika was last seen in the reality TV show, Supermodel of the Year. The actor is currently spending her time with her loved ones and is often seen indulging in some workout, cooking, doing some household chores and much more. She often shares pics on her Instagram of her doing something productive as she also gives fans ideas to do the same.

