Malaika Arora Shares Throwback Picture With 'girl Gang' Clicked Just Before Lockdown

Malaika Arora seems to be missing her girl gang and their outings together and her latest series of posts and Instagram stories clearly reflect that. The actress recently dished out a special memory of her girl gang, which was clicked just before the lockdown was imposed. In the throwback picture, Malaika seems to be posing with her BFF’s Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla at an exotic outdoor venue. While sharing the beautiful pictures, the actress informed fans that these pictures were clicked just before the entire went nation went into lockdown.

Smart shades, gorgeous ensembles, and quirky poses, the girl gang aces up the fashion game and give major friendship goals. While captioning the post, Malaika wrote about their picture click essentials which did not include masks. Karisma Kapoor’s pose is something that speaks volumes about the amazing time that the girl gang spends once they catch up.

Malaika’s sister Amrita was the first one to pour in her heart for the picture with several heart-shaped emoticons. Followed by Amrita was Karisma who shared a crying emoticon and wrote that she is missing all the fun. Natasha also shared heart-shaped emoticons to express how much she is missing the good old days.

Sometime back, Malaika had shared another throwback picture of her chilling with her girl gang. In the picture, one can notice Malaika, Kareena, Amrita, Mallika all striking stunning poses. The girl gang seemed to be having a lot of fun in the picture. Kareena can be seen sporting a white top with rectangular reflectors and a high pony hairdo, Malaika can be seen donning a black outfit with a hexagon-shaped sunglasses along with a middle parting hairdo, Amrita is seen sporting a blue long sleeves top and completed the look with a hairband. long with the picture, Malaika went on to talk more about the picture. She wrote, This day that year… 2015…” She further wrote saying “Karisma Kapoor you click great pics”

On the work front

Malaika was last seen in the reality TV show, Supermodel of the Year. The actor is currently spending her time with her loved ones and is often seen indulging in some workout, cooking, doing some household chores, and much more. She often shares pics on her Instagram of her doing something productive as she also gives fans ideas to do the same.

(Image credit: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

