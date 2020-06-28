Malaika Arora Vs Sonakshi Sinha: Who Wore Printed Pantsuit Better?

Bollywood celebs are often spotted donning colourful pantsuits. But, the latest modification to this popular viral trend is printed pantsuits. On several occasions, many famous Bollywood actors are spotted wearing some outlandish attires and carrying them beautifully. Actors Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha are widely known for their experimental and risk-averse sartorial choices. These two Bollywood celebrities were spotted in uber-cool and unique printed pantsuits. Take a look and decide who out of the two wore the printed pantsuit with utmost panache.

Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha: Who aced printed pantsuit look?

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is known for her edgy and bold fashion choices, and this graphic pantsuit with neon heels is a true blue example of that. The Anarkali Disco Chali girl looks phenomenal in this Annakiki monogrammed pantsuit. With an oversized blazer paired with matching jogger pant. Malaika Arora looks uber-cool in this quirky attire. Malaika also wore a sheer grey high-neck top to complement with her printed pantsuit.

Maliaka Arora kept her hair messy and intact in a high pony. The actor's makeup is on point with matte coral lips, dramatic eyes and defined brows in this picture. Arora accessorised the look with silver contemporary hoops and a handful of matching finger rings. Overall, Malaika Arora's printed pantsuit look was a vision to behold.

Sonakshi Sinha

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha's printed pantsuit was quite contrasting to that of Maliaka Arora's quirky look. Sonakshi wore a beautiful black pantsuit suit with surreal golden embroidery all over. She added an elongated white bow to it. This addition made Sonakshi Sinha's printed pantsuit look highly endearing.

With a tight high sleek bun and minimalistic makeup, Sonakshi Sinha looked ethereal in this captivating attire. Sinha wore eye golden shadow with her statement liner and nude-lipstick. Her matching round earnings and black pumps accentuated Sonakshi's overall look. Mohit Rai styled the Dabangg actor really well. As both these lovely ladies wore their respective printed pantsuits in different ways, it is difficult to say which out of the two styled the outfit better.

