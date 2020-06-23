Tube tops have been in trend since the start of 2020. On numerous occasions, several celebrities are spotted donning this viral fashion trend with their choice of bottoms, be it palazzo pants, pleated skirts or shorts. Two celebrated and renowned celebs who were spotted donning the same are Malaika Arora and Dakota Johnson. However, both of them wore the tube top in their own unique way as they styled with different bottom wear. Check out the photos and see who wore the outfit better:



Malaika Arora or Dakota Johnson: Who paired the tube top better?

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora never shies away from experimenting with her sartorial choices. The actress sure knows the art of acing any outfit. In this photo, she looks absolutely breathtaking. Malaika Arora is wearing a long mustard-open blazer paired with black leather tube top and matching trousers with leather stripes.

Malaika accessorised her stylish ensemble with a layered neckpiece and a couple of finger rings. She opted for a shimmery bronzed makeup look, with lots of bronzer on the cheekbones. One can also see the kohl kajal and gold eyeshadow balancing the nude-lip shade. Malaika Arora opted for a contemporary hairdo, a pony wrapped in leather fabric completely, matching with her black tube-top. Certainly, Malaika's overall look is edgy and bold, a refreshing take on styling the tube top.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, looks splendid in this regal Brandon Maxwell white two-piece set, including a white tube top and a flowy elaborate skirt. Dakota of Fifty Shades Of Grey fame looks nothing stunning in this scintillating yet soothing majestic white dress. With chandelier asymmetric diamond earrings and detailed textured waist-line on the pleated skirt, Dakota Johnson grabbed massive attention at the 11th Annual Governors Awards Gala in Hollywood.

Dakota Johnson kept her makeup in sync with the night and made quite a statement with her bold berry brown lip-shade. Her stylish locks with effortless waves made her hair looks appropriate with her white dress. As both Malaika Arora and Dakota Johnson paired their tube tops differently and in the most unique ways, it is difficult to say who out of the two styled it better.

