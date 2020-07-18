Malaika Arora Or Zoey Deutch: Who Sported Red Pant-suit Better?

Whether it's Bollywood or Hollywood, celebrities know how to up their glam quotient for any event. And when it comes to putting their best foot forward, celebrities never fail to impress fans with their fashionable avatar. Top celebrities like Malaika Arora and Zoey Deutch, who are both equally fashionable, sported a similar-looking outfit giving it their unique twist. Here’s taking a look at Malaika Arora and Zoey Deutch’s stunning red pantsuit that fans can take inspiration from.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who is known for elegant beauty, opted for red pantsuit looking absolutely stunning. She completed the look with a matching coloured belt and rolled-up sleeves. The actor also opted for a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows, glittery eyelids, glossy lips Malaika kept her jewellery minimal as she is seen wearing pearl drop earrings and black strappy heels. Check out the picture below.

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch, on the other hand, who is lauded for her fashion choices, opted for a red velvet suit that consisted of a coat, a bralette, and a pant. She completed the look with rolled-up sleeves and unbuttoned coat. Zoey also opted for middle parting sleek hairdo, well-done brows, winged eyeliner, and glossy lips. The actor kept her overall look minimal as she let her outfit do the talking, she opted for a pair of red tassel earrings and black pointed heels. Take a look at the picture below.

Looking at the likes and comments on the posts shared by these fashion divas, it is quite evident that fans and fashionistas are in love with their glamorous outfits. Netizens also went on to laud the actors for their outfits and stylish appearances. Some of the fans also went on to comment on all things nice on their respective post. Some wrote, "stunning," "gorgeous," "lovely," and much more.

On the work front

Malaika Arora is currently spending her time at home with her loved ones due to the ongoing pandemic. The actor often goes on to share several pictures, from throwback to glamorous pics, she goes on to share it all. She has also been giving a sneak peek into her lockdown life. Zoey Deutch, on the other hand, is also spending her time with her loved ones. She is also an avid social media user and keeps sharing several posts on her gram.

