Remo D’souza Fills Malaika Arora's Judge Seat As 'India’s Best Dancer' Begins Shooting

Sony TV's India's Best Dancer began shooting fresh new episodes from Monday, July 13. However, as per the report of an entertainment portal, Malaika Arora was not present for the shooting. Due to her absence, choreographer-dancer Remo D’souza filled in for Malaika.

A source close to the entertainment portal informed that Malaika Arora was unsure about shooting in the current scenario. The source added that Arora is currently in two minds, despite being assured all safety measures. Malaika Arora wants to oversee how it will be adhered to before she resumes shooting for India's Best Dancer, the source said. Moreover, according to the protocol, no live audience would be allowed while shooting for the show, India's Best Dancer.

Meanwhile, Remo D’souza was elated to fill in for Malaika Arora on the show. A report of leading news daily stated that Remo was thrilled to reunite with his old buddies- Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Geeta Kapoor also revealed that coming on the sets calmed her down and that she felt safe too. Talking about the necessary precautions, Geeta said that the crew is prepared and well-equipped. Remo D’souza also took to his Instagram and wrote, "The smile, when you are back on set after 4months :))) had an amazing and very safe shoot with my besties Geeta and Terence Lewis."

Meanwhile, Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' shooting also resumed from July 10. However, as per the report of a leading news portal, the show will now have new judges like Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali on the jury. Earlier, the judges on Sa Re Ge Ma Pa Li'l Champs were Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan. And now Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan would be not be seen in the show and the duo's seats will be occupied by Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali. The report added that Kumar and Narayan stepped out due to other commitments.

Sony TV's official social media handles unveiled new promo of India’s Best Dancer on Wednesday night. As seen in the clip, the contestants are all excited to be back on the show after 100 days. Check out the promo.

India’s Best Dancer new promo:

