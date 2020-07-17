Watch The Making Of Malaika Arora's 'Fashion Khatam Mujhpe' From 'Dolly Ki Doli'

Fashion Khatam Mujhpe is a hit dance song from the 2015 comedy movie Dolly Ki Doli. The song features Malaika Arora performing scintillating movies that keep audiences hooked to the rhythm of the song. Fashion Khatam Mujhpe was crooned jointly by Mamta Sharma and Wajid Khan. Composed by Sajid-Wajid, the lyrics of the song were penned down by Irfan Kamal. Here’s taking a look at what happened when Malaika Arora was shooting the song.

Making of Malaika Arora's song

The production house of the movie released the making of the song Fashion Khatam Mujhpe after the film was released. In the video, Malaika Arora can be seen saying that she feels wonderful to be a part of this dance number. She also added that it is the first time she worked with Remo Dsouza and it was a fun experience for her. Talking about Rajkummar Rao who has accompanied her in the song, she said that he is fantastic when it comes to dancing.

The video also features Sonam Kapoor who is praising the dancing prowess of Malaika. Also, according to her, Rajkummar Rao is a ‘cute dancer’. Rajkummar who surprised everyone with his dance moves said that it is his first-ever dance song and he enjoyed it to the core. Have a look at the making of Fashion Khatam Mujhpe here:

The video also features a segment that sees Rajkummar performing exceptional dance moves. Malaika, then looking at Remo Dsouza jokingly says to include him in his ABCD dance film series. The song garnered rave reviews for Malaika.

About the movie Dolly Ki Doli

Starring Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pulkit Samrat & Varun Sharma, Dolly Ki Doli is a comedy-drama movie that released back in 2015. Helmed by debutant Abhishek Dogra, the movie was produced by Arbaaz Khan under the banner of Arbaaz Khan Productions. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Dolly who is a con woman. She marries unsuspecting men and runs away with their spouse’s money on the wedding night. A police officer and two resentful grooms are appointed to catch her.

