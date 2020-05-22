Malaika Arora's Pic With Her Pet Casper Is Every Animal Lover's Delight

Amid the lockdown, many celebrities are giving glimpses of how they are spending time at home. Many of the actors have revealed that they are spending time with their loved ones or are doing something productive and learning something new. And among the celebs, Malaika Arora also recently gave a sneak peek into her lockdown days.

Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her two boys. In the picture, Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan can be seen chilling by the balcony with them was their cute pet, Casper. Malaika can be seen busy petting Casper while Arhaan is adorably staring at them. Along with the picture the actor also wrote, “Centre of our universe #Casper #part2.” Check out the post below.

Seeing this post, Malaika Arora’s friends from the industry and her fans went on to comment and show love on the post. They went on to comment on all things nice praising the trio. Some of them commented saying, “This is so cute,” “awwdorable,” “pawfect picture,” and many more. Check out a few comments below.

In an earlier interview, Malaika had spoken about loving her boys equally and how Arhaan used to not like it. The actor has said that if anyone is an animal person, be it a dog person, a cat person or any other animal lover, then they just become family and for her just like Casper is. She also said that her son always tells her that she loves Casper more than him. Everytime Arhaan asks Malaika who she loves more between him and Casper, Malaika replies by saying that she loves them both equally.

Apart from this picture, Malaika Arora has been treating fans with all sorts of lovely posts on her social media handle. She has been giving fans glimpses on how she is spending her time during the lockdown. And seeing the post, it seems like the actor is making the most of the lockdown. As per her Instagram posts, Malaika seems to be indulging in some cooking, workouts, reading and much more.

