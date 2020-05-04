Malaika Arora Ponders Over Life Lessons As She Shares A Throwback Pic With Son Arhaan

Owing to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, everyone is trying their best to keep their spirits high to battle the novel virus by taking a set of preventive measures. Recently, Malaika Arora took to social media to console her fans by sharing a throwback picture of her with son, Arhaan. Arora also penned down a heartfelt note for her fans motivating them to keep going as this too shall pass.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Misses Wendell Rodricks As She Reads His Book During Lockdown

Malaika Arora suggested her fans to not take life for granted by sharing a '#throwback' photograph with son Arhaan

Malaika Arora quite frequently shares some adorable pictures with her son Arhaan Khan, giving major mother-son goals to her fans online. This time around, Arora took to her Instagram handle to share yet another adorable throwback picture with Arhaan wherein he is seen giving mom a peck on her cheek from what seemed to be an outdoor lunch date. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, everyone has been asked to stay indoors and isolated. Thus, reminiscing the good old days, Arora made her fans realise that one should not take life for granted in the caption of the post as she pondered on some life lessons.

The caption read. "#throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel , hugs, kisses ,work ,friends, family )... don’t take life for granted .stay positive n don’t wipe that smile of ur face #thistooshallpass🙏#weallinthistogether"

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Throwback Pics With Son Arhaan Khan Are Adorable

On the work front, before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Malaika Arora was busy with the shoot of Sony TV's dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer' alongside co-judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. The first episode of the reality show premiered on February 29, 2020. The shoot of the show was later halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Says She Finds Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's Routine Boring In Live Video

In other news, Malaika Arora was making headlines after she got into a banter with her beau Arjun Kapoor on a live Instagram session. The 'It' couple has been very open about their relationship lately and were spotted hanging out together several times before the lockdown. The couple also seems to have gotten a thumbs up from Arora's son as according to the reports, Arhaan and Arjun get along well with each other.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Reveals She Would Throw Meals As A Child But Now Loves To Cook

Also Read | What Should Arjun Kapoor 'Stop Doing'? Malaika Arora Will Agree To This, He Says

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.