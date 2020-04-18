Malaika Arora Reveals She Would Throw Meals As A Child But Now Loves To Cook

Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, Malaika Arora revealed that she was quite a mischievous young girl. The actor, who is known to be a huge foodie, admitted that it wasn’t always like that for her. Malaika admitted that she would often toss out her plate as a child.

Malaika Arora confesses love for cooking

Also Read | Malaika Arora Is Left Awestruck With This Viral Granny's "advice"; Read Details

Malaika Arora can be seen posting several cooking related videos. In the posts, she shares recipes and a step-by-step procedure to cook certain dishes. The actor has called cooking to be one of her greatest passions, she has also admitted she enjoys the process of cooking very much. However, the actor admitted that it was not always like this for her. Reminiscing about her childhood, Malaika mentioned that her mother would probably want to strangle her because she was a difficult child to feed.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Asks Fans To Use 'bare Necessities' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; See Post Here

Malaika admitted that she would often toss food out the window for many years which enraged her mother. She mentioned that it is quite ironic how she has fallen in love with food over the years after being such a difficult child. Malaika Arora also jovially mentioned that she is the original spice girl as she loves having spicy food a lot. She specified that she particularly likes to have her mother’s South Indian fiery red fish curry which is usually made in an earthen pot.

Also Read | What Should Arjun Kapoor 'Stop Doing'? Malaika Arora Will Agree To This, He Says

Malaika has also mentioned that she does not follow any rigorous training to stay fit. She mentioned she keeps a track of her eating and resting time and that itself does a lot for her. However, the actor did mention that she avoids fried and sweet items and has them occasionally in moderation. Malaika also mentioned that one needs to take care of small things like sleep timings and eating schedule as that goes a long way in helping one-self maintain a good body.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora's THIS Workout Video Will Leave Fans Motivated

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.