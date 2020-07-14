Malaika Arora Posts A Pic Of Red Chillies On Instagram, Captions It As 'uff U Beauty'

B-Town diva Malaika Arora is a huge health enthusiast. Malaika Arora’s photos on Instagram are truly awe-inspiring for several of the pictures feature her doing unbelievably difficult Yoga asanas. Further, the actress also posts recipes on her Instagram account. While Malaika’s recipes seem to be a true treat to the eyes, they are also quite nutritious.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a rather interesting picture of ingredients. Malaika Arora’s Instagram story featured a plate of hot red chilies as well as a jar of chilly garlic sauce. She captioned her story as, “Uff u beauty”. Further the actress added fire emoticons in her caption. Here, the actress seems to be referring to the popular song, Uff Uff Mirchi from her bestie Karisma Kapoor’s movie, Biwi No.1 which also starred B-Town celebrities like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, and Sushmita Sen. Actress Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been the best of friends since quite some time. Hence Malaika appears to have captioned the post “Uff u beauty”, while she shared a picture of red chillies. You can check out Malaika Arora’s Instagram story here:

ALSO READ: Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor Or Salman Khan-Raveena Tandon: Which Pair Is Loved More?

Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Malaika Arora also shared a recipe of a Spicy Korean Sando on her Instagram story. The actress reposted the story of the Instagram account @cookwithtay. Malaika also added a cute sticker to the story which reveals that she loved the recipe. This account is managed by Tayunaz, a Food Writer of a reputed media portal. In the caption, Tayunaz mentioned that the recipe was specially catered to Malaika Arora Khan. Further, she also shared the ingredients and recipe of the Spicy Korean Sando on her Instagram story. You can check out the Instagram stories here:

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Recalls Shooting With A 'beautiful Cheetah'; Asks Fans To Guess The Movie

Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Source: Tayunaz's Instagram

Malaika Arora shared another video on her Instagram story, wherein she appears to be cooking a spicy Kohlapuri Chicken Rassa. She captioned the video as, “this recipe is a gem @amillionspices #kholapurichickenrassa”. Malaika Arora’s Instagram stories reveal her deep suited love for chillies. You can check out the Instagram story here:

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor’s Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Wish Their Aunt

Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor:

Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor are the best of friends. The Instagram profiles of the B-Town divas are proof. Malaika Arora recently shared a heart-warming post on the occasion of Karisma Kapoor’s birthday. Further, Kapoor often shares pictures with her bestie as well. You can check out some of the Instagram posts here:

ALSO READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: A Baby Karisma Kapoor Poses With Her Maternal Grandparents

Promo Image Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.