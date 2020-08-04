Anjaneyasana Is Malaika Arora's Yoga Pose Of The Week, Here Is A Guide To Get It Right

Anjaneyasana is a yoga pose which has various benefits for the body and hence is religiously followed by many yoga enthusiasts. Actor Malaika Arora revealed Anjaneyasana to be the yoga pose of the week while she also explained how to do it well and most effectively. Here is a look at the Anjaneyasana yoga pose details and the step by step guide to do it right.

Anjaneyasana yoga pose and how to do it right

Start off by holding the downward dog position. Lift up your right leg and place the leg forward while making sure that it is placed right at the centre when compared to your body. Also, make sure your right knee and feet are aligned in a straight line. Exhale slowly while you are at it.

Lower your left knee and drag it backwards. If you are comfortable going further, stretch out your left thigh to attain the right position.

While inhaling slowly, lift your chest upwards and lift your arms above your heard either parallelly or by joining them together.

Bend deeper into the pose with every slow exhale. Your toe must touch the floor for the right position.

You can also look up towards your hand if you are comfortable with the stretch.

Repeat the exercise with each leg and follow the exact steps in each case.

Benefits of Anjaneyasana

Anjaneyasana helps in increasing your core strength.

It helps in keeping up the balance of the body while improving flexibility.

Anjaneyasana helps in reviving the tension in quadriceps while also stretching and strengthening them.

It also helps the glutes and hip joints in staying healthy and active.

Actor Malaika Arora effortlessly pulled off the pose with the right posture and direction. She mentioned with the step-by-step-guide that she had taken a break due to the Raksha Bandhan celebration. She also wrote about how special the festival was, according to her, as it brought together people virtually or otherwise. Have a look at Malaika Arora’s pose of the week and tutorial here.

Image Courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram