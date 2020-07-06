Neetu Kapoor, Athiya Shetty & Malaika Arora's Dog Love Is Perfect Cure For Monday Blues

Celebrities and their love for dogs is oftentimes well-known from their social media handles. Recently Neetu Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Malaika Arora posted pictures of her dogs on Instagram which is sure to drive one's Monday blues way. Here's what it is about.

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor is also known to be certified, dog lover. She already had one called Dudley. Recently, she got another doggo called Doodle who is apparently gifted to her by daughter Riddhima. Adding a caption to the post, Neetu Kapoor said, "Our lil arrogant Dudley has become quite loving with Doodles entry !!! Always stay humble as life is quite unpredictable you never know what your tomorrow has in store for you ðŸ¶ðŸ¼ðŸ¥°". Take a look:

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's little white doggo is quite frequent on the actor's Instagram feed. Like Malaika, even Axl (dog) is known to be a poser. Earlier today, Malaika added a picture of Axl looking all royal and pampered sporting an eye pad.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty's love for canines seems nothing new. The actor owns a beautiful Great Dane who often pops up on her Instagram feed. Earlier today, it seems Athiya had a photo session with her furry friend which made it to social media. Adding a caption to the post, she used a few emoticons to express her feeling, "ðŸ’ðŸ’¥ðŸ’‹". Take a look:

Other dog-lovers of Bollywood

Meanwhile, there are other Bollywood celebrities whose love for their dogs know no bounds. Actor Disha Patani is the proud owner of three dogs who have their own Instagram account as well. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's Oscar is often seen lounging anywhere and everywhere in his owner's home. Priyanka Chopra's dog Diana is known for her regal personality and hence, it does come as a surprise that she has her own Instagram account with thousands of followers.

Popular VJ Anusha Dandekar's dogs, Monsta and Gangsta also seem as famous as their owner with tons of photos and videos on Anusha's Instagram. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu also own a cute little beagle called Masti whom they are said to have adopted. Ranbir Kapoor also owns two pooches who made a recent appearance on Alia Bhatt's Instagram.

Image credit: Neetu Kapoor Instagram, Athiya Shetty Instagram, Malaika Arora Instagram

