Saroj Khan No More: Kareena & Malaika Pen Heartfelt Notes For Ace Choreographer

The passing away of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan has left the entire film industry in shock. Several celebrities are taking to their social media handle to pay tribute to the veteran choreographer. Among the many Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora also shared a heartfelt tribute to Saroj on her passing away.

Kareena’s tribute to the veteran choreographer

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared some throwback pictures from the sets of her film Jab We Met where can be seen learning some dance moves from Saroj Khan. In the first picture, Saroj can be seen performing some steps while Kareena is looking and learning from her. The actor also shared a video from the film where she can be seen grooving to the song, Yeh Ishq Hai. The steps for this song was taught to her by Saroj Khan.

Along with the post, Kareena also penned a sweet note for the choreographer. She wrote, “Masterji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile, and smile through the eyes. There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you, master Ji. Till we dance again... RIP”. Check out Kareena's emotional post for Saroj Khan below.

Malaika’s tribute to the veteran choreographer

Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet post of Saroj Khan where she can be seen performing a dance step and her expression with the pose is truly on point. Along with the post, the actor also wrote “RIP Sarojji Masterji”. Check out Malaika’s post below.

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 at 1.52 am in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning reportedly at 7 am. Saroj is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. Fans are also taken by shock on hearing this devastating news and are also sharing throwback pictures and videos along with sweet and heartfelt notes.

