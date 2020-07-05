From Being A VJ To A TV Show Judge; Everything To Know About Malaika Arora's Work Life

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebs in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, she has inspired a lot of fans and followers to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Apart from that, Malaika has also been juggling with too many things on the career front. Whether be it judging a reality show or running her own yoga studio; she does it all. Here's taking a look at what makes her an all-rounder:

Dancer & Model

Malaika Arora started her career as a model and a dancer. In her early days, she faced rejection, but she did not give up on her dreams. Her performance in Chaiyya Chaiyya made her a renowned name in the film industry. Since then, she has been seen in several dance numbers of movies like Balma, Fevicol Se, Socha Nahin Tha, and Hello Hello. She has also walked the ramp for several renowned brands and designers.

Films & Acting

Malaika Arora made her debut as one of the VJs when MTV India started operation. She then went on to appear in films like Housefull 1 & 2, EMI: Liya Hai To Chukana Padega and Kaal.

Shows & Judge

Malaika Arora started her career as one of the VJs and hosted the show Club MTV and then co-hosted shows like Love Line and Style Check with Cyrus Broacha. She also joined the judge of the Star One show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Now she is seen as the judge of MTV India's Next Top Model along with Mashba Gupta and Milind Soman.

Producer

Malaika Arora has also produced a couple of movies. The first movie she produced was Dabbang. This film was a hit and was loved by fans. She was also seen as the producer of the sequel to this film which was also a super hit. She also produced the film Dolly Ki Doli starring Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma.

Yoga Studio

Malaika Arora is the owner of the Diva Yoga Studio. This studio is situated near Bandra's Mehboob Studios.

