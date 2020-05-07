Throwback Thrusday: When Malaika Arora Recalled Her Teen Audition Days

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. She is loved as an actor and also is well knowns for her fashion sense and her healthy lifestyle. Over the years, she has inspired a lot of fans and followers. In this time of lockdown, she has been encouraging fans to workout from home and even showed her skills of cooking to her fans. This #ThrowbackThursday, let's take a look at what she had to say about her early career and modelling days.

When Malaika Arora opened up about her audition days

Malaika Arora recalling her audition days said that she used to go for auditions with her mother. She then added that she used to face a lot of rejections at the beginning, but she never let herself down. She added that she kept trying. Malaika also added that she was just 17 when she started her career as a model, and then one thing led to another making her the star she is today.

Malaika Arora also added that it was not easy for her. She added that she did not know what she wanted to do, and when she was 15-16 she saw kids who were determined to give auditions and knew what they wanted from life. Malaika then added that she took dance lessons in her teens and then met Terence Lewis at the age of 20. She added that she was learning dance in his academy, and today she is sitting beside him and judging shows with him.

Apart from this, amid quarantine she is spending time at her home and interacting with her fans. She recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her family where she expressed that she is missing her family. Malaika Arora captioned the picture by writing "50 days n counting .... miss u guys ♥️♥️♥️". Take a looks at the post here.

