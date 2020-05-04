Malaika Arora Miffed With Reopening Of Liquor Shops, Says "Only Gonna Create More Chaos"

On Monday, Malaika Arora expressed shock on the Centres move to reopen liquor shops across the country in the non-containment zones after 40 days. People were seen queuing up in large numbers, giving social distancing norms a toss at some places. In the national capital, many government-run liquor shops had to be shut as people, who gathered outside the outlets, did not follow social distancing norms.

Malaika Arora expresses her views on reopening liquor shops

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story to share visuals of people queueing up in front of liquor shops. The caption read: "I still don't get what was the need or desperation or necessity to open liquor shops!! Bad bad idea. Only gonna create more chaos, domestic abuse, child abuse." Take a look:

Also Read: Malaika Arora Ponders Over Life Lessons As She Shares A Throwback Pic With Son Arhaan

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently spending time with her son Arhaan Khan. Malaika seems to keep herself busy with a number of activities like cooking, working out, reading. She even shared recipes of the dishes she cooked on her social media with her fans.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Misses Wendell Rodricks As She Reads His Book During Lockdown

Also Read: Malaika Arora Says She Finds Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's Routine Boring In Live Video

Also Read: Malaika Arora Reveals She Would Throw Meals As A Child But Now Loves To Cook

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora's THIS Workout Video Will Leave Fans Motivated

Also Read: What Should Arjun Kapoor 'Stop Doing'? Malaika Arora Will Agree To This, He Says

Also Read: Malaika Arora Asks Fans To Use 'bare Necessities' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; See Post Here

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.