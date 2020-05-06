Malaika Arora Teaches How To Recycle An Outfit To Wear At Multiple Events

Malaika Arora is one of the most gorgeous looking ladies in Bollywood. She has always been making news, whether it be about her relationship status or her great and bold looks. The multi-tasker has gained a lot of popularity in the acting and dancing industry. Along with having a versatile profession, Malaika is also well-known for judging many reality television shows, like Perfect Bride, India’s Got Talent, MTV Supermodel of the Year, and more. Also, Malaika Arora is mentioned without fail, when it comes to having a great fashion sense. Here’s how Malaika Arora has recycled her outfit. Read ahead to know more-

Malaika Arora teaches how to recycle an outfit

Recently, fashionista Malaika Arora was spotted wearing the same blue and white checkered crop twice, with different paired bottoms. In the first picture, Malaika has worn ripped boyfriend jeans under her crop top with a huge black belt and white sports shoes. She has tied her straight hair in a pony-tail and has worn black sunglasses. Malaika truly looks ready for a casual meet.

On the other hand, in the second picture, Malaika has worn the same crop top with a high-waist full-length frill white skirt, with white sandals. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. Malaika has worn white-rimmed sunglasses and has applied nude makeup. Malaika Arora looks completely ready for an event like a sundowner.

Malaika Arora is not only a popular name in the Bollywood industry but also an internet sensation today. Having 11.2 million followers, Malaika Arora never fails to keep her fans entertained. Even during the current global pandemic, Malaika makes sure to post goofy and productive posts to lighten the moods of her fans. Malaika Arora is one of the very few artists in today's generation who have excelled in multiple fields.

