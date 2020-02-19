Malaika Arora Recalls Her 'rejection' Days In B-town, Says 'I Never Backed Down'

Malaika Arora is considered one of the fittest in Bollywood. From fashion to a healthy lifestyle, the actor has truly been an inspiration to her fans and followers. Looking at her Instagram posts, it is evident that the actor is a yoga enthusiast and a style editor for a leading fashion e-commerce website. However, before all this, the actress started her career as a model and gained recognition after the Chaiyya Chaiyya song. In a recent interview with a news agency, Arora recalled her audition days.

READ: When Malaika Arora Proved Importance Of Yoga With Her Insta Photos And Videos

Malaika Arora opens up on her Audition days

Giving more details about the same, the actress claimed that she faced a lot of 'rejections' but she never let it bring her down. She added that although she was just 17 years old when she started with her modeling career, things fell into place and she was soon recognised for her work. Speaking more about her childhood days the actress stated that while she did not have an idea about what she wanted to do at the age of 15, there are kids at present who are quite clear about what they want to do in their life.

When asked about the popular Chaiyaa Chaiyya song, the actress informed that she started learning dance in an Academy run by Choreographer Terence Lewis and considers herself lucky for being able to judge a show alongside him. Arora is currently a team leader at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

READ: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Spend 1st Valentine's Day Together Post Being Insta Official?

And while Malaika's professional life keeps her busy, she often makes news over her relationship with Panipat star Arjun Kapoor. On the actor's B' day last year, the duo decided to make it official on Instagram and shared a sweet picture together. When asked about their relationship in an interview, Arjun Kapoor was quoted saying that they decided to make their relationship public for they felt that the media gave them enough dignity to do so. He further added the paparazzi has been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it which made them comfortable enough to come out in the open about their relationship.

READ: Arjun Kapoor Gets Hurt During Shoot; Shares Pic On Social Media

READ: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Pop In Bright Colours At Armaan Jain's Reception

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.