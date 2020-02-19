When Malaika Arora Proved Importance Of Yoga With Her Insta Photos And Videos

Malaika Arora is considered as the fitness queen of Bollywood. From fashion to a healthy lifestyle, the actor has truly been an inspiration to her fans and followers. Looking at her Instagram posts, it is evident that the actor is a yoga enthusiast. The actor also owns a yoga studio and is also a style editor for a leading fashion e-commerce website. Listed below are the moments when the actor gave us major fitness and yoga goals.

Malaika Arora's photos and videos doing yoga

Malaika recently took to her Instagram account to share a video from her yoga class. She has been regularly inspiring her fans to adapt to a healthy and fit lifestyle through her various posts. In the video, the actor is seen doing brick yoga. She is wearing a grey sports bra which she paired with a pair of matching shorts.

Fitness freak Malaika has nailed the modified reclined pigeon yoga posture. She also encouraged her fans to learn this yoga posture. She took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of hers where she can be seen striking the yoga pose with perfection and dedication.

Her official Instagram handle is full of videos and photos which give us a glimpse of her extreme workouts. In the above workout video, Malaika is seen wearing a black sports bra by Reebok and paired it with matching yoga pants. Malaika looked radiant as she tied half her hair in a top knot.

On the professional front

Malaika is currently seen judging the Season 1 of MTV Supermodel of the Year show. The panel of judges also includes some famous faces like Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman. The show is about providing a platform for aspiring models from different walks of life to showcase their skills.

