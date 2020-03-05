Shraddha Kapoor Vs Malaika Arora: Who Rocked Purple Pantsuit Better?

Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora are two divas in B-town who are known for unconventional fashion choices and outlandish outfits. They both have different taste in fashion. Shraddha Kapoor's style is very chic and classic whereas Malaika Arora's is bold and quirky.

Read: Malaika Arora Looks Beautiful In These Stylish Yellow Outfits, See Pics

On several occasions, Bollywood celebs have been spotted wearing either identical outfits or indistinguishable ones. Well, this time around the two well-known actors who are in a similar situation is Baaghi 3 actor Shraddha Kapoor and the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl Malaika Arora. The two gorgeous women opted for purple pantsuits. Take a look and decide who wore it better!

Fashion Face-Off: Who wore the Purple Pantsuit better?

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora who is currently seen in the judge's chair in MTV's reality show Supermodel of the Year wore this sequin purple pantsuit during an episode of the reality show. Malaika kept her hair sleek and straight. Her minimalistic makeup with nudish brown lips added beautifully to her overall look.

Read: Malaika Arora's Latest Instagram Post Reminds Us Of Marilyn Monroe; See Pics

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malika Arora looked drop-dead gorgeous in this alluring sequin purple pantsuit. The way she accessorised it with big chunky diamond earrings accentuated her overall look to a great extent. The fashionista ditched any corset for her purple pantsuit.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Looks From Baaghi 3's 'Dus Bahane 2.0' Are Breaking The Internet

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor, who will be next seen in her upcoming film Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, wore this stunning deep purple pantsuit for an event. Shraddha Kapoor opted for a single-breasted purple pantsuit. Furthermore, Shraddha Kappor chose to pair her pantsuit with a fluorescent shade camisole, unlike Malaika.

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor wore subtle makeup and focussed on the eyes with black eyeliner. She kept her hair open with a middle parting. Shraddha's pantsuit also has some ruffle details near the neckline. The Baaghi 3 actor carried the pantsuit with utmost panache and looked breathtaking in it.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Full Filmy Family: List Of Her Family Members Who Are Actors

Indeed both Malaika Arora and Shraddha Kapoor pulled off the purple pantsuit look beautifully. Who would you say pulled off the purple pant-suit look better out of the two?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.