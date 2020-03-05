When Malaika Arora Was The Epitome Of Grace And Elegance On 'India's Got Talent'

Malaika Arora was one of the main judges on India's Got Talent. The beautiful actor looked angelic each time she made an appearance on the show. She started judging the show from season 4. Apart from Malaika Arora, the judging panel of India's Got Talent included famous names like Kirron Kher and Karan Johar. The actor ruled with her fabulous sense of style and classy attires in every season of the show. Let us take a look at some of the gorgeous looks of Malaika from India's Got Talent.

Malaika Arora on India’s Got Talent

Malaika donned a stunning, flaming red pantsuit for the show and looked absolutely ravishing in it. Her outfit was from the House of Chakshyn, which she paired with intricate jewels from Azotiique. She styled her double-breasted suit with middle-parted open hair and strapped heels. She accentuated the look with gold-hued smokey eyes, strong brows, siren red lips, and minimal make-up.

The diva looked glamourous in the ensemble that she donned for her appearance on the show. The actor looked stunning in a shimmering, bodycon Yousef Aljasmi gown. She paired the body-hugging dress with jewels from Farah Khan Jewellery. The Munni Badnam Hui actor rounded off her ravishing look with open tousled-beachy waves, glowing face, strong brows, nude lips and smokey eyes.

Malaika took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of her in a multi-coloured floral gown which she wore for attending a press conference for season 8 of India's Got Talent. Her outfit featured an oversized bow neckline from the House of Yumi Katsura. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and black pumps added finishing touches to her looks. She completed her look with minimal makeup and glowing face.

