Malaika Arora Spoke Up Whenever She Felt Objectified, Talks About Doing Item Numbers

Malaika Arora recently spoke about being a part of a number of item numbers, like Munni Badnaam and Chaiyaa Chaiyaa. She said that she has been comfortable with what she has done. She said that if she had not been okay with something, she would have voiced her views. Malaika Arora also spoke about the place of item numbers in today’s world, now that many producers do not want one in their films.

Malaika Arora talks about being comfortable with item numbers

Malaika Arora recently spoke to a leading entertainment journalist about her take on the status of item numbers today. She said that she still stands by what she had said long back. She had said that she has always been comfortable and has been of the opinion that the songs that she worked for were fun and harmless in nature. Malaika Arora said whenever she noticed a problem, she would say it out loud that she did not like a certain step or a certain shot. If she felt objectified, she would say it even back in the day. She also added that most people would listen and that is how the situation was tackled. She also said that she has always been aware of what she was getting herself into. Malaika Arora said that she never felt her songs were downright vulgar or offensive.

Malaika Arora also threw some light on how things have changed today. She said there is more emphasis on women being objectified. She said most filmmakers have decided to keep item numbers out of their film. She also spoke about her take on these thoughts differ as she feels if a woman tackles it the right way, there is no harm in doing it as it is what Indian cinema has always been about. She, however, expressed her discomfort with the songs being called “item numbers”

Read Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif Ace The Style Game: Fashion Looks Of The Day

Also read Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora And Deepika Padukone Slay In Black Outfits; See Pics

Acting was never for Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora also spoke in the interview about how acting was never her thing. She said it was too demanding and time consuming for her. She said that she just loved to dance as she has been doing it ever since she was four. Dance has always been close to her heart.

Read Malaika Arora Shares A Picture Depicting The Precaution Needed Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Also read Malaika Arora To Kylie Jenner, Celebs Who Aced The Bathing Suit Look

Image Courtesy: Makkaika Arora Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.