Malaika Arora Reveals Why She Is A Strict Parent To Her 17-year-old Son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora is popularly known for her all-rounded work in the Hindi cinema. The actor is a mother of one and is often photographed with her son Arhaan Khan. Malaika, who has a huge fan following, is often looked up to for fashion and fitness inspiration. She recently got candid in an interview with a leading media portal and revealed her relationship with Arhaan. Read on to know more.

Malaika Arora reveals she is a strict parent

In a recent interaction with a media portal, Malaika Arora revealed that although she wants to be a friend to her son, she regards herself as a strict parent. Adding further to her statement, she said that while she wants to be a friend to her son, for her maintaining culture, respect and integrity in their relationship is equally important. Reportedly, she further said that her son Arhaan Khan, who is 17 years old, treats her like a friend but also gives her a lot of respect and maintains the integrity of their relationship as a parent and child.

Malaika Arora's pictures with her son Arhaan Khan

The actor has often been seen posting pictures of herself with her son Arhaan Khan. Recently she had posted a collage of her pictures with Arhaan on his 17th birthday. In that post, she reminisced how he has grown up from a baby boy to a teenager.

Malaika Arora had also posted a few pictures with her son on the occasion of Diwali. Malaika was seen striking a pose with Arhaan and her family where they all were dressed up for the occasion. Check out the post below.

