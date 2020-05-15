Malaika Arora Salutes Her Cousin Who Is A Frontline Health Worker In Fight Against COVID

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her cousin who is a frontline health worker, battling Coronavirus. In the picture, her cousin can be seen in a protective suit. On the picture, Malaika Arora wrote "So proud of my cousin... #covid19duty salute u".

Malaika Arora through her social media account is reaching out to people to create awareness on the pandemic. The actor even took to her Instagram account to thank Maharashtra police for their contribution during this time of crisis. In the caption of the picture, Malaika Arora wrote "Aaj ke halaat gambhir hain aur hum sab dare huye hain. Par kuch log hain jo apna dar bhulake,apna sab kuch, yahaan tak ki apni zindagi daav pe lagake, datt kar khade hain humari hifazat karne. Aap humare hero hain aur hum aapka tahe dil se shukriya karte hain #MumbaiPolice #TakingOnCorona @SonyTVOfficial". Check out the post here.

Recently, Malaika Arora also raised her voice in support of the initiative 'LockDown Mein LockUp'. This initiative focuses on helping women who are facing domestic violence. The actor shared a selfie along with the name of the victim on her social media account. In the caption of the picture, Malaika Arora mentioned "I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp".

