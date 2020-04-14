Malaika Arora's Secret Remedies For Glowing Skin | Read Full Details

Malaika Arora is known for her highly toned and well-maintained physique. Arora is very well known as a fitness enthusiast and she has maintained her body and skin very well, and her Instagram is proof. Her Instagram page is loaded with workout videos showing the ways she maintains her physique. Here are some of the 'secret remedies' that Malaika Arora uses:

Malaika Arora follows home remedies to keep 'glowing'

In an interview with a leading magazine, she revealed her obsession for following skincare routines. According to another magazine, Malaika Arora kickstarts her day by consuming lemon or honey with lukewarm water. Fans wonder the reason as to how she maintains the glowing skin and look fabulous.

Reportedly, her morning routine consists of consuming lukewarm water with lemon juice or honey. There are several things that Malaika follows to keep her skin intact. According to the magazine, she follows the skincare routine of ''cleansing-toning-moisturizing'' on a daily basis.

Continuing further, she said she chooses a natural face mask over some chemical peels. According to the magazine, Arora blends papaya, tomato, and potato blend and freezing so that one can use it as an ice cube to run all over the face. She makes sure she removes her makeup before going to bed and applies castor oil to her eyebrows.

Not only that, but she also applies sunscreen to protect her skin from the harmful rays of the sun. She also believes in using natural organic gels to apply on her face. She uses natural gels before and after her shoots, she does yoga and makeup.

