Malaika Arora Shares Hilarious Yet Relatable ‘difference’ Between Year 2019 And 2020

Malaika Arora is currently spending her time self-quarantining herself ever since she had been tested positive for COVID-19. However, that has not stopped her from sharing some quirky posts on her social media for her fans to see. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram story to share a hilarious difference between the years 2019 and 2020 which is super relatable in today's time.

Malaika Arora's latest quirky post

Malaika shared a post on her Instagram story which stated how the years 2019 and 2020 are different from each other when it comes to people leaving the house. The post showed that earlier in the year 2019, whenever people wanted to leave the house, they used to check if they have taken their keys, phones, purses, or wallets as these were the basic necessities for anyone before they left the house.

However, now in the year 2020, whenever people leave the house, the things which they tend to carry are the usual keys, phones, purses, or wallets along with a mask, hand sanitizer, samurai sword, garlic, written will, salt, silver, rabbit's foot, hornet repellant, martial arts abilities, stress ball, and holy water. The exaggerated and funny list of things needed to keep a check on before leaving the home in the year 2020 is super relatable, especially in today's unpredictable pandemic times. Take a look at the post shared by India's Got Talent panelist.

Malaika Arora shows how she's connected with her loved ones

Meanwhile, Malaika also went on to share a heartwarming post on how she is staying connected with her son Arhaan and her pet dog during her self-quarantine phase recently. Malaika shared a picture wherein her son Arhaan and their pet dog can be seen looking at her from the other balcony. With the looks of the picture, it is clear that she is staying separately from them ever since she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Along with the picture, Malaika also shared a beautiful message. She wrote, 'Love knows no boundaries.' She added that with their social distancing and self-quarantine in place, they have still found a way to check on each other, see each other, and talk to each other. She went on to write that while her heart breaks to not be able to hug her two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives her so much courage and energy to power through this stressful time. Along with this, Malaika used the 'This too shall pass' hashtag along with leaving a prayer emoji. Some of her fans also reacted to the post while sending 'Get Well Soon' messages for her. Take a look at the post shared by the Chaiya Chaiya girl.

