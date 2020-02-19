Malaika Arora Shares An Aww-dorable Picture Of Her Son Arhaan Khan With Taimur

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora posted an adorable picture of her son Arhaan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. She took to her social media account to share an adorable picture of the two boys as they pose for the lens. Check out the adorable picture here.

Taimur and Arhaan Khan

In the picture, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is seen wearing a white coloured t-shirt and a pair of dark coloured pants. He also wore a pair of white and blue socks to underneath the attire. Taimur is seen holding a purple coloured ball as he smiles sweetly as Arhaan Khan. Arhaan Khan is seen wearing a black coloured t-shirt and black coloured faded denim pants. The adorable picture has taken the internet by storm and the netizens cannot get enough of the adorable picture. Check out what the celebrities, as well as the netizens, have to say.

Bollywood celebrities like, the director and choreographer Farah Khan have commented on the picture stating that the two are beautiful boys. Sanjay Kapoor and Bhavana Panday have also commented on the picture. Malaika Arora’s sister Amruta has showered the picture with heart emojis. Netizens have commented that they absolutely adore the way Taimur Ali Khan is looking at Arhaan Khan. however, they have also mentioned that Arhaan Khan is a spitting image of his father Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika Arora is considered a pioneer of fashion, be it a casual look or a glamorous red carpet one. She is also known for maintaining a great physique and giving her fans some fitness goals. Malaika Arora's dance number in Dabangg had netizens swooning over her ability to carry herself with utmost grace.

