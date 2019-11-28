Malaika Arora Celebrates Her 'good Hair Day' With A Playful Boomerang

Malaika Arora is considered a pioneer of fashion, be it a casual look or a glamorous red carpet one. She is also known for maintain a great physique and giving her fans some fitness goals. Malaika Arora's dance number in Dabangg had netizens swooning over her ability to carry herself with utmost grace. She also treats her Instagram followers with many vacation looks nailed to perfection. Malaika recently took to her Instagram account to share an adorable video of herself. Check out the video here.

See Picture

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora Looks Fabulous As She Dons A Silver Sequined Gown

Malaika Arora is known for setting fashion trends and wooing the netizens with her amazing sense of style. The actor posted a boomerang video of herself in which she looked gorgeous in a natural look as she smiled at the camera. She captioned the video stating that it was a good hair day. Check out some of the pictures from her recent photoshoot. The pictures ooze glamour as she poses for the lens.

Malaika Arora’s photos

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora Responds Hilariously To Rahul Khanna's Comment On Her Picture

In her latest photoshoot, she was seen wearing some dramatic makeup and a shimmering silver dress. Malaika made heads turn as she left her hair open in soft waves, which gave her hair a natural look. Her ethereal charm paired with her perfect poise made her look like a dream come true in the pictures.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora Dons A Peculiar Outfit, Actor's Comment On The Post Goes Viral

ALSO READ: Style Tips To Take From Malaika Arora To Rock Your Party Look This Holiday Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.