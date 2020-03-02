'India's Best Dancer' Judge Malaika Arora Breaks Down After Hearing A Contestant's Story

Malaika Arora has joined Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur to judge Sony TV's dance reality show titled India's Best Dancer. The show premiered on Sony TV on February 29 and will air every Saturday and Sunday. The judges have commenced their journey of finding India's best dancer with the auditions' round and several contestants have already made a remarkable impression on these judges. One such contestant's story left Malaika Arora teary-eyed as she could relate to her story.

Malaika Arora broke down after hearing a contestant's story on India's Best Dancer

During the auditions of India's Best Dancer, a contestant opened up about her and her mother's struggle after her father left her family when she was just two years old. She further elaborated that her mother used to single-handedly take care of her and her younger sister. Later, the contestant's mother too joined her on the stage and spoke about being a victim of domestic violence which led to her and her husband's separation. After hearing their emotional story, Malaika Arora broke down as she recalled her struggling days in Bollywood. Malaika too opened up about her dream of being a dancer while she was growing up and spoke about how her mother used to take care of her and her younger sister Amrita Arora all by herself after she got divorced by her father.

Malaika could not control her tears, her co-judge Terence Lewis consoled and comforted her. Before becoming an eminent personality in Bollywood, Malaika was a model. She paved her way to the limelight after she starred alongside Shahrukh Khan in one of the most iconic songs of Bollywood, Chaiyya Chaiyya.

