Kareena Kapoor Khan Chats With Malaika Arora And Her 'Girl Gang' Over Video Call

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan much like most Bollywood celebrities has been homebound after the coronavirus pandemic caused a lockdown in the nation. She has been quite active on her social media and has been sharing about how she has been spending her quarantine. She recently took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her on a video call with her girl pals. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen having a conversation with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhatt on a video call.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos

The ladies were seen catching up while being in the confines of their own house. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of the video call on her Instagram story. She also mentioned that she missed her sister Karisma Kapoor as she couldn’t make it to the call. The rest of the ladies were seen smiling brightly as they chatted away. Malaika Arora also posted a picture of the girl gang on her Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor Khan while posting the picture on her Instagram story added two hashtags as well. In the post, she calls the ladies her ‘Girl gang’ and also adds another hashtag, ‘together forever’. Malaika Arora too added the sticker of ‘Girl Gang’ while posting the picture on her Instagram account.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhatt have been friends for quite some time now. The girl gang is often seen partying together or spending some time together. Amrita Arora, while posting a picture of the gang has ones referred to as 'the original veeres', referring to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movie Veere di Wedding. The group has often made public appearances with each other and have shared a strong bond for years. The stunning ladies have ensured that they catch up with one another despite being in the lockdown.

