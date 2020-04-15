Malaika Arora Asks Fans To Use 'bare Necessities' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; See Post Here

Due to the rampant spread of Coronavirus, the Government of India has extended the lockdown to May 3, 2020. During these trying times, many celebs are still keeping in touch with their fans through social media. Some celebs are also trying to spread awareness about the disease and many others are donating to help those who were hit hardest by the pandemic.

Recently, Malaika Arora shared a clip from Disney's The Jungle Book on her social media page and asked her fans to stick to the 'bare necessities' amid the lockdown.

Malaika asks fans to stick to 'bare necessities' while sharing a clip from Jungle Book

Above is the video that Malaika Arora recently shared on her official social media page. She shared a clip of Jungle Book's beloved and classic song, Bare Necessities.

In the song, Baloo the bear tells Mowgli that the best way to live in the jungle was to depend only on the 'bare necessities' of life. Malaika Arora used this clip to urge her fans that they should also use the 'bare necessities' during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Moreover, the actor also told her fans that they need to support local workers who were hit hardest by the pandemic. Only grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open during the COVID-19 lockdown. This has caused a shortage of basic goods and sanitary items.

Several celebs are using their massive fan following to spread awareness about Coronavirus. Recently, Kartik Aaryan started a new web series where he interviewed former COVID-19 patients, as well as doctors working during the pandemic. Other celebs, like Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, have donated massive sums of money to PM-CARES funds.

