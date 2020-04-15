Malaika Arora Is Left Awestruck With This Viral Granny's "advice"; Read Details

A 105-year-old granny seems to have a cure for everything and that is alcohol. No one can complain since the old lady has been alive for more than a century. However, his cures for diseases seems to leave Bollywood actor, Malaika Arora in awe. The actor could not help but post the pictures on her Instagram story.

Malaika Arora is in awe of the 105-year-old granny surviving on alcohol

Earlier today, Malaika Arora's Instagram story had a picture of a 105-year-old woman. The old seems to have been surviving on alcohol for so long. In the picture, she revealed how she drank beer to improve her digestion, white wine for loss of appetite, red wine for low blood pressure, scotch for high blood pressure and schnapps for cold. When asked when does she drink water, the lady replied, "I've never been that sick".

Her list of cures seems to have left Malaika Arora awestruck. The actor could only post emojis it seemed to convey her emotions. However, no one can argue that this might work since the old woman is alive for 105 years now.

Also Read: This Throwback Picture Of Malaika Arora And Madhuri Dixit Is A Sight For Sore Eyes

In other news, it seems Malaika Arora is making the most of time in quarantine. Currently, she seems busy catching up on old Disney movies like The Jungle Book. Take a look:

Also Read: When Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday & Malaika Arora Rocked Neon Outfits Flawlessly

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Workout Videos Will Motivate You To Exercise At Home

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Give Fans Serious BFF Goals; See Pictures

Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares Her No-makeup Look On Instagram; See The Picture

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Shares Picture Of Mouth-watering Dessert Made By Malaika Arora

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora's THIS Workout Video Will Leave Fans Motivated

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Secret Remedies For Glowing Skin | Read Full Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.